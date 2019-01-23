Features

WATCH | Discover the legend of the Porsche 935/78 "Moby Dick"

23 January 2019 - 12:00

Although the Porsche 919 Evo might be the most topical car in the German firm's enviable racing fleet (especially after it last year smashed the all-time Nürburgring lap record) we think the 935/78 a far more interesting proposition.

Nicknamed the "Moby Dick" because of its whale-like proportions, the 935/78 was the brainchild of Porsche engineers Hans Metzger and Norbert Singer: a turbocharged über-weapon built to dominate at high-speed events like the 24-Hours of Le Mans.

In this short film the crew at Goodwood Road & Racing delve into its history and discover how this brutal machine came about. Turn up the volume and enjoy. 

