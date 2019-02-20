Features

WATCH | Suzuki Jimny doesn't amaze in 'Moose Test'

20 February 2019 - 17:23
The Suzuki Jimny struggling its way through the 'Moose Test'
Image: km77

The recently launched Suzuki Jimny has received much media praise for its rugged new looks and improved off-road prowess – not that it was much of a slouch in this area before. For the cash you will struggle to find something as capable off the beaten track.

Across paved roads, however, the little Jimny still has some flaws – the infamous 'Moose Test' being one of them. Designed to mimic swerving out the way of an unexpected animal, this extreme evasive manoeuvre tests a vehicle's handling stability to the absolute maximum. And the softly-sprung top-heavy Suzuki Jimny, according to Spanish motoring publication km77, only just managed to pass the evaluation without incident.

Click on the video below to see how it performed (it's in spanish with english subtitles). 

