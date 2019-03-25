Cuba a thriving hang-out for Soviet-era motorcycle sidecars

"A lot of foreigners really like to take photos of it," says Hernandez. "I don't know, I think they see it as something from another time."

Cuba lags several decades behind the rest of the world due to a crippling US embargo, so the makers' badges on the ubiquitous sidecars speak of a bygone world. There are names like Jawa from the former Czechoslovakia and MZ from the former East Germany, as well as antiquated Russian Urals, Dniepers and Jupiters.

Havana's military acquired them from big brother Moscow at the height of the Cold War in the 1960s and 70s, for use by state factories and farms. Over the years, they gradually filtered down to the general public.

That's how Jose Antonio Ceoane Nuñez, 46, found his bright red Jupiter 3. "When the Cuban government bought sidecars from the Russians in 1981, it was for state-owned companies," he said.

Later, the companies "sold them on to the most deserving employees", he said. His father, who worked for a state body, passed the bike on to him.

"Even if the sidecar gets old, I'll never sell it because it's what I use to move around. It's my means of transport in Cuba, and there aren't many other options," said Nuñez.

Valdez himself has a cherished green 1977 Ural. "I like it a lot, firstly because it's the means of transport for my family, and secondly because it's a source of income." And it costs less than a car, still out of reach of many Cubans.

Settled on the island with his Cuban wife, 38-year-old Frenchman Philippe Ruiz didn't realise at first how ubiquitous the motorcycle sidecar was. "When I began to be interested, I suddenly realised that I was seeing 50 to 100 a day!"

Renovating a house at the time, he saw that many sidecars were being used to transport building equipment.