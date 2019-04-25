ADVENTURING | How to explore Namibia’s rustic splendour with BMW

We’re going up a slight uphill on a wide, golden gravel road inside a lush Namibian reserve of bushy tress and majestic mountains.

We haven’t seen a car going in the opposite direction since entering the area about 45 minutes ago. A blind left bend beckons, and I tease out a safe, small sideways drift into the bend. Now we’re in the slide, and the walkie-talkie crackles to life. “Guys, five maybe six giraffes on the road!”

With opposite lock on, the bend opens up to an incredible view of a massive forest valley. About 400m away, there they are, smack in the middle of the road, three or so full-grown adults and a couple of youngsters.

This and much more awaits any fan of driving holidays when they sign up for BMW’s pair of eight-day edutainment tours on offer. There’s a local leg where you will be given driving tips and a detailed history and taste of the Western Cape’s scenery. You explore the area at the wheels of a fleet of the latest BMW X3 xDrive30d provided to you.

Or you can opt for the Namibian leg which I’ve just attended.

The driving experience kicks off at Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport. The procession then heads westwards, deep into scenic and rural Namibia using gravel back roads.