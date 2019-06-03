INTERVIEW | BMW's Adrian van Hooydonk talks cars past to future

When showcasing some of the world’s most desirable and expensive cars, it’s appropriate that the backdrop reflects this exclusivity. The shores of Lake Como in northern Italy is one such region.

Largely home to aristocrats, Lake Como is, simply put, near perfect. Alpine mountain ranges dotted with castles lie next to simple villas with traditional red terracotta tiles. Centuries-old cobblestone paths wind through quaint towns like Cernobbio, an aquatic playground for those whose toys may include anything from a simple jet ski to a multimillion-Euro powerboat.

It’s a setting straight out of the movies, of which many have been made here. But each year at the end of May, attention turns to the crown jewels of the classic car world with the annual Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, held in conjunction with BMW.

In existence since 1929, this year’s event was a celebration of 90 years and took on the theme “The Symphony of Engines”.

Nine categories, 50 cars, 16 countries represented - it’s a smorgasbord of motoring delight. And who wouldn’t be impressed when on display were the likes of a 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C Spider, a 1961 Aston Martin DB4, a 1957 BMW 507 Roadster and a 1967 Lamborghini Marzal? All were painstakingly restored to their original glory, as their owners pinned their hopes on a podium finish and ultimately recognition for the love of their lives.

But the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is not just about paying respect to vehicles of the past; it's also about looking into the future - as I found out when sitting down for a chat with BMW’s head of design, Adrian van Hooydonk.