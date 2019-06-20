Midas celebrates its 35th anniversary

“The vision was to provide customers with well-stocked stores where merchandise could be touched and examined before being purchased. A decision was made to introduce this concept into the automotive parts and accessories segment of the market, reinforcing it with a name synonymous with saving money, and a unique home-grown, game-changing store was born,” said Shannon Drake, national franchise manager at Midas.

“The business model was ideal from two points of view. It enabled the group to establish an outlet for automotive wholesalers within the group and opened up a retail concept that could be franchised and create its presence across the country.”

Today, Midas is entrenched in SA and neighbouring countries. With as many as 300 stores in urban and rural areas, the Midas name is familiar in Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, which together account for 30 stores outside of SA.

The accent on the business is the provision of quality “hard” parts that are required to keep a vehicle running sweetly and carry a manufacturer’s warranty, as well as a wide range of accessories for the enthusiast who wants to add light bars, car seat covers and even USB outlets operated through a car’s cigarette lighter.