Cyprus racers show that budget solar cars have a bright future

Venetia Chrysostomide fastened her helmet and rolled her solar-powered car into the sunny streets of Cypriot capital Nicosia for a race to showcase such vehicles' eco-friendly potential, even on a budget.

The 16-year-old's €5,000 (R81,585) car was among those that took part in Sunday's three-hour Cyprus Institute Solar Car Challenge, running solely on the Mediterranean island's most plentiful resource: sunshine.

Many of the drivers were high school pupils, including Chrysostomide, a maths and physics enthusiast from the nearby village of Dali.

"I am the only girl that will drive here in the race and I am very proud," she said. "With solar cars we take energy from the sun, so we can use this to reduce fuel consumption and air pollution."

Her car was made up of parts from two mountain bikes, a metal frame and four solar panels, connected to batteries.

Tassos Falas, a teacher at her school, spent weeks working in his garage with colleague Anthoulis Hadjitali and mechanic Simos Markitanis to put together the car, capable of hitting 80km/h.

Race organiser Aristides Bonanos, from the Cyprus Institute's research centre, said participants had spent an average of €8,000 (R130,522) on their vehicles.

That is in contrast to the hundreds of thousands spent on vehicles in the world's biggest solar races, among them Australia's gruelling 3,000km World Solar Challenge.

"When we first started the race we had the idea that there should be something where everyone can participate, so we limited the cost of our vehicles to €20,000(R326,200)," Bonanos said.

The goal was "to make the broader public more aware that building a solar car is something that is fairly easy and fairly cheap."

That is an ambitious goal in a country with one of the highest rates of vehicle ownership in Europe, according to Eurostat: 595 cars per 1,000 residents.

In 2016, out of 28,000 new passenger cars registered on the island, just 22 were run on alternative energy sources.