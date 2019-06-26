Exploring beautiful Lesotho in the evergreen Nissan Navara

Nissan is making a trend affiliating itself with fun and youthful activities. Understandably so, because the youth are the future, so it make sense to align your brand with this generation.

Well, the Japanese brand has done it again. This time it was the official vehicle sponsor for the eagerly anticipated Pop Bottles Ski Festival held at the Afriski Resort in the land of the Basotho.

The vehicle of choice for the event in the snow-capped mountains was the cosmetically enhanced version of Nissan’s benchmark off-road steed, the Navara. The latest incarnation has been dubbed the Stealth and was my chariot for the cross-border trip into Lesotho, and, given a choice from Nissan’s catalogue, I would have picked the Navara twice for this application.

The road to glory is not a smoothly paved one. You’re faced with many obstacles, from potholes the size of a tub to long stretches of warped road shoulder wrinkled by thousands of tons of trucks and, of course, poor maintenance has a role to play too. The Navara was up to the task with its five-link rear coil suspension and was the ideal tool for the job, because many of these death traps would sneak up on you in the middle of negotiating a bend or while passing an oncoming vehicle.

Your options are very limited in any of these instances, and I often found myself being forced to drive through a crater in the road. Not ideal for the vehicle’s mechanical structure, but the slogan for the Navara is "rugged redefined", after all.

Once across the border, the assault from the poor road conditions continued, the only difference being that there was a steep mountain to ascend. It took the better part of 30 minutes, nonetheless the Nissan 2.3 turbodiesel with its 140kW and 450 Nm promised to deliver, and it did.