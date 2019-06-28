THEN AND NOW | Revisiting the iconic 1989 BMW Z1

Arguably one of the most beautiful cars ever made, the BMW 507 was a mighty sales flop.

Around 252 units were built in its short lifespan, 1956 to 1959, a grossly underwhelming number compared with the thousands projected by the company, forecasting that the US, in particular, would be keenest for uptake.

So severe was the sting of this commercial ignominy that BMW took a break from building roadsters for nearly three decades. Then, in 1987, it decided to dip a toe in the water with the Z1, which debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Good reason that it looked unlike anything ever birthed before by the Munich-based car maker, with no aesthetic or spiritual references to the last two-seater, open-air model it built. The “Z” in Z1 denoted the German word, Zukunft, which means future, if your Deutsche is rusty.

While my colleague, Bruce Fraser, found himself mingling with rare exotica bearing blue-and-white propellers at Lake Como, Italy, recently, I seemed to be doing the same, albeit on the southernmost tip of our continent.

Your chances of spotting a Z1 on local roads are slim to none. This fine specimen arrived for our inspection on a trailer, courtesy of a rather generous, trusting businessman and avid collector.