Livin' Levante loco with the new Maserati driver training programme

It is not every day one sees a Maserati. Not even in Sandton, where the richest square mile on the continent is found. Could the allure of the famed trident emblem be eclipsed by the surfeit of more cash-flush manufacturers offering similarly exotic wares?

You have to face it: the product offensive from this brand is a bit… dated. The GranTurismo coupé and roofless GranCabrio, while gorgeous, are ancient. I think Moses had one – traded it on because the truculent eight-cylinder soundtrack frightened the sheep.

And what about the Quattroporte and Ghibli? Not sure you could convincingly say that the German contenders in this sphere would take second place in objective comparisons.

Alas, we cannot forget that a particularly relevant package is found in the Levante – sport-utility vehicles are as germane in this elite tier of the market as they are in the humbler C-segment.