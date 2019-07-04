Motor-mad fans build life-sized Lego cars

The story of Danish business Lego’s journey from its humble beginnings brought upon by the Great Depression of the 1930s is rather interesting. Fascinating still is the enthusiasm and the patience of devotees of these toy bricks.

A self-proclaimed Lego artist once recreated Michelangelo’s David from 16,349 bricks for an exhibition while another once built a life-size model of Santa Claus and his sleigh complete with nine reindeer using 700,000 Lego bricks. Lego has not escaped the attention and imagination of passionate builders who also have a love for cars.

However, what must rank as an epic test in commitment is the replica of the London Bridge made out of 5,805,846 individual Lego bricks to reveal the new Land Rover Discovery. It’s a Guinness World Record structure.