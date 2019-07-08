Features

PODCAST | Cargumentative - Swine or Pearl?

08 July 2019 - 15:06

In this week’s episode the guys discuss Mike’s latest secondhand misadventure: an early Porsche 911 SC Targa fitted with an aftermarket turbocharger kit. With Nadav absent, Mike also gets a chance to finally tell Thomas and Mark about his recent trip to the UK where he drove a bunch of special sports cars including an original Honda NSX. ​

Tune in: 

For more episodes, click here

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

