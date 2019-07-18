Features

These are the 10 most searched for hybrid cars in South Africa

Porsche 918 and BMW i8 collect the most clicks while the Toyota Prius lags behind

18 July 2019 - 07:00 By Motoring Reporter
A BMW i8 Coupé in action.
A BMW i8 Coupé in action.
Image: BMW

According to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie, an analysis of search data in June 2019 has revealed some interesting statistics – and the biggest surprise will be the propensity of South African motorists to significantly invest in a hybrid.

The most searched-for hybrid during June 2019, for instance, was none other than the Porsche 918. This is surprising, given the fact that the vehicle was never even officially sold in South Africa. The spectacular 918 was limited to 918 units and it was only ever produced in left-hand drive.

“Although the vehicle is not available in SA, judging by the overwhelming interest, it appears to be an aspirational car to many South African motorists,” he adds. Initially, the high price tag of $845 000 (roughly R11 744 612) did not dissuade buyers, with the car selling out rapidly.

The good news is that the second most searched-for hybrid is available for sale in South Africa. It is the BMW i8 and it retails for about R2 095 200. “It is a magnificent car, which looks and drives like a sports car. I’m not surprised to see it occupy the number two spot,” notes Mienie.

The number three spot on the list goes to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class hybrid. “It’s interesting to see that motorists are still considering purchasing one of these vehicles, which was launched here back in November 2013. At the time, it carried a price-tag of about R1,4 million,” reveals Mienie.

Occupying fourth spot is the Volvo XC90 hybrid. It features a supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor. The XC90 is about to be refreshed with local pricing to be confirmed – but it should be well over a million rand when purchased new.

Rounding out the top five is the Lexus RX hybrid. The Lexus RX 450h SE crossover costs R1 261 100 and it is another luxurious, top-end vehicle.

In sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th position are the Toyota Yaris, BMW 3 Series ActiveHybrid, Lexus CT 200h, Toyota Auris Hybrid and Toyota Prius.

“It appears that money is no object when motorists are shopping for hybrids,” concludes Mienie.

Most searched for hybrid cars*

Rank       Make / Model                                      

1               Porsche 918                                          

2               BMW i8                                                     

3               Mercedes-Benz S-Class Hybrid

4               Volvo, XC90 T8 Hybrid                     

5               Lexus RX 450h SE Hybrid               

6               Toyota Yaris Hybrid                          

7               BMW 3 Series ActiveHybrid        

8               Lexus CT 200h Hybrid                      

9               Toyota Auris Hybrid                          

10             Toyota Prius                                          

 *Source: AutoTrader

China considers limited support for petrol-electric hybrids in boon for Toyota, Honda

Move will make it easier for automakers to meet environment quotas and offer more choice
Motoring
5 days ago

BMW's new hybrid cars to switch to electric-only mode in polluted cities

BMW's new hybrid cars will automatically switch off their combustion engines in heavily polluted inner-city areas and use pure electric driving mode ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

PSA to assemble batteries for hybrid and electric cars in Slovakia

Company also expects to assemble batteries at some of its other factories as sales of electric cars pick up
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Toyota reveals price of new Supra New Models
  2. Mixed bag for August fuel prices with petrol to increase, diesel to decrease news
  3. Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: Reports news
  4. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV tests the 2019 Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT 35 Reviews

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb
X