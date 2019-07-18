These are the 10 most searched for hybrid cars in South Africa

According to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie, an analysis of search data in June 2019 has revealed some interesting statistics – and the biggest surprise will be the propensity of South African motorists to significantly invest in a hybrid.

The most searched-for hybrid during June 2019, for instance, was none other than the Porsche 918. This is surprising, given the fact that the vehicle was never even officially sold in South Africa. The spectacular 918 was limited to 918 units and it was only ever produced in left-hand drive.

“Although the vehicle is not available in SA, judging by the overwhelming interest, it appears to be an aspirational car to many South African motorists,” he adds. Initially, the high price tag of $845 000 (roughly R11 744 612) did not dissuade buyers, with the car selling out rapidly.

The good news is that the second most searched-for hybrid is available for sale in South Africa. It is the BMW i8 and it retails for about R2 095 200. “It is a magnificent car, which looks and drives like a sports car. I’m not surprised to see it occupy the number two spot,” notes Mienie.

The number three spot on the list goes to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class hybrid. “It’s interesting to see that motorists are still considering purchasing one of these vehicles, which was launched here back in November 2013. At the time, it carried a price-tag of about R1,4 million,” reveals Mienie.

Occupying fourth spot is the Volvo XC90 hybrid. It features a supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor. The XC90 is about to be refreshed with local pricing to be confirmed – but it should be well over a million rand when purchased new.

Rounding out the top five is the Lexus RX hybrid. The Lexus RX 450h SE crossover costs R1 261 100 and it is another luxurious, top-end vehicle.

In sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th position are the Toyota Yaris, BMW 3 Series ActiveHybrid, Lexus CT 200h, Toyota Auris Hybrid and Toyota Prius.

“It appears that money is no object when motorists are shopping for hybrids,” concludes Mienie.

Most searched for hybrid cars*

Rank Make / Model

1 Porsche 918

2 BMW i8

3 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Hybrid

4 Volvo, XC90 T8 Hybrid

5 Lexus RX 450h SE Hybrid

6 Toyota Yaris Hybrid

7 BMW 3 Series ActiveHybrid

8 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid

9 Toyota Auris Hybrid

10 Toyota Prius

*Source: AutoTrader