CAR SCIENCE | We look at what makes the American V8 great

Here we are, looking at the heart of an engine. On the left-hand side is one bank of four cylinders, the other bank being on the opposite side, with a 90-degree angle between the two banks. Thus it is known as a 90-degree V8. On the front of the casting are two big, round openings, the lower one for the nose of the crankshaft to poke through so that various drive pulleys and cogs can be mounted on it, the upper opening for the camshaft to go through.

The camshaft will be driven by chain from the crankshaft and its lobes (“cams”) will operate the pushrods, which make the rockers in the cylinder head (not shown) rock to and fro as they open the inlet and exhaust valves in the head. This is called a cam-in-block engine or pushrod engine.

The machined openings in the red areas on either side of the camshaft opening will be blanked off with welch plugs, to which we shall return later. The displacement of this engine is roughly 5,7 litres, which for the Yanks is 350 cubic inches, a magic number in the history of small-block Chevys.

But this is merely the bare-bones technical data. The real beauty of this picture lies in the incredible amount of accumulated experience and know-how required to pour a mass of molten iron into this complex shape in a single operation.

Casting a straight-four engine block is already a tricky operation; casting a V8 block is a veritable tour de force. When Henry Ford wanted to produce an affordable V8 engine to compete with Chev’s straight-six, he had to find a way to cast the V8 block in one piece.

Until then, V8 engines were built up from separate castings for each bank and for the crankcase (the bottom part of the engine where the crankshaft lives), which were then machined, prior to being bolted together to form the complete block.

This was too expensive and time-consuming for the low-cost, mass-market car which Ford had in mind. No, the engine would have to be a monobloc (one-piece) casting. Industry “experts ”, aware of the formidable difficulties involved, shook their heads and declared this to be impossible, but the word impossible didn’t appear in Ford’s dictionary.

He assembled a special team of engineers and technicians who worked, in seclusion, and with Ford spending more time among them than in his office, to find a way of casting a V8 block. For more than two years they toiled and failed, and tried again, and failed and learnt, and slowly got it right.