Taking a tour through BMW’s history

I’ve visited the home of BMW in Munich, Germany, many times over the years but there’s one place that had always eluded me — BMW Classic. The museum is home not just to a great collection of old BMWs but also to a team of restorers and technicians who lovingly work on some of the brand’s most iconic and not-so-iconic models for owners globally.

Enter the hallowed gates of the Bayerische Motoren Werke and you’re immediately greeted by a number of classics waiting to go into the workshop. On the day we were there, the legendary M1 Procars returned from racing at the Norisring that weekend where we had seen their owners jostling for position as they did in their heyday.

The Norisring also gave us a chance to experience another classic, the BMW 3.0 CSL referred to as the Batmobile. Sadly it was only a passenger ride but after being strapped into this iconic machine, a few laps showed just how much hard work it is to get the most out of it.

The CSL might lack the power of today’s M4 DTM cars, but as we exited corners within inches of the concrete barriers, the rear squirming with each dab of the accelerator, the driver constantly correcting the steering, it was a reminder of just how great these classic racing machines were.

Historic racing still provides some of the best track action, in SA and globally, and it’s wonderful to know that owners will continue to get the most from their cars for decades.

A 3.0 CSL road car was also in the museum, but the highlights were some of the cars many will never have heard of. One most South Africans will know though was the famous 333i, built only in SA and enjoying pride of place in the collection. We spotted a BMW Z13, one of a number of concept cars on display. It was shown in 1993 and its styling could easily be seen as a forerunner of the BMW i3 electric car. The Z13 wasn’t electric though; it had an engine in the rear and a Ford gearbox.

Among the few battery-powered cars was an orange 2002 from the 1970s, a very early look at electric mobility by the brand. Skip forward and there were two electric E30 models, one a sedan and the other the classic Touring. But it wasn’t just about electric, with a hydrogen test model also on display.