How Jaguar Land Rover is powering the SA electric car revolution

There is a natural expectation for heads of motor companies to be car enthusiasts and Richard Gouverneur, MD of Jaguar Land Rover SA, is no exception. However, this incurable petrolhead is also at the vanguard of the battery-powered revolution in SA.

He speaks to us about the challenges of getting electric-vehicle buy-in from consumers and government against a weakened car market.

Phuti Mpyane: So, how has the South African automotive business been treating you since the start of the New Year?

Richard Gouverneur: We are seeing more of the same from 2018. We had planned for a continuation of the weakness from the market and we see that the trend persists in 2019. The premium segment which we trade in is about nine percent down from the previous year.

PM: What trends and challenges have you seen that echo the current economic conditions?

RG: We find that this pressure manifests in all spheres of the business and it comes down fundamentally to consumer confidence. Some of our clients are emigrating. We are also seeing clients hold on longer to their cars, purchasing extended warranties and service plans and we also see difficulty for clients to access finance at the lower end of our product ranges as banks clamp down due to high default rates. However, our brand remains fairly resilient.

PM: As you mention the lower end is facing difficulty; what of the higher end?

RG: Despite the expectations and challenges, we are finding solid opportunities at the top end of the market. We’ve just recently launched the F-Pace SVR and we are doing good business on this car. The Range Rover Sport SVR is also doing exceedingly well for us.

PM: While on new cars, can you shed more light on the new Defender?

RG: As you can understand I’m unable to talk at length until the reveal, but I can assure you that as the Land Rover halo car it will be the epitome of capability and will deliver to customer expectations.