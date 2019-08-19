Creta vs CX-3 vs EcoSport vs Captur: Which SUV has the best resale value?

The True Price team attends hundreds of bank repossession auctions each year to gather data pertaining to prices paid on auction. This data is used to provide South African motorists with free vehicle evaluations. The data can also be used to provide highly accurate resale values, as Jacobson explains. “Using the data gathered on bank repossession auctions, we are able to generate a statistically valid resale figure. It is expressed as a percentage of the original retail sales price.”

Using this methodology, the Korean emerged triumphant, achieving 78.95% and beating the other three contenders by a fair margin. “The Creta is most deserving of its top spot. This stylish and compact SUV is always a firm favourite among both private and trade buyers at auctions. It always attracts a great deal of attention and, as the figures show, achieves very good resale values. It’s a very good-looking vehicle that is also comfortable and luxurious. The interior is decidedly premium, the boot is large and legroom is surprisingly good, even at the back,” notes Jacobson.