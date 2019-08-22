When and where most vehicle crime occurs in South Africa

Most vehicle hijackings take place on a Friday between 11am and 1pm, and there has been a notable increase in hostage taking during hijackings.

These are the findings of vehicle crime statistics for the period July 2018 to June 2019 released by Tracker. The statistics, from the company’s 1.1-million installed vehicle base, cover vehicle theft and hijacking, and provide insight into the time of day and day of the week when vehicle crime is most likely to occur in SA.

The index also records the suburbs most affected in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape — the provinces that encounter the most vehicle crime — and the techniques that criminals employ.

Tracker data indicates that the most activations for hijackings take place on a Friday between 11am and 1pm, followed by 8pm to 11pm. Vehicles are activated for theft mainly on a Saturday between 12pm and 2pm. Activated means that Tracker initiated recovery action. These statistics are unchanged from the previous year’s records.

The majority of activations as a percentage of Tracker’s installed base are in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The suburbs in Gauteng most affected by hijacking are Kensington, Arcadia and Eldorado Park, while the Pretoria CBD, Arcadia and Sunnyside have the most activations for theft.

In KwaZulu-Natal, hijackings mainly occur in Sydenham, Imbali and Avoca Hills, while theft is mostly reported in Glenwood, Morningside and Musgrave. In the Western Cape, it is Philippi, Khayelitsha and Maitland for hijacking, and Philippi, Claremont and Dunoon for theft.

Tracker records indicate that the techniques employed by criminals are unchanged from the previous year, but the company has noted an increase in hostage taking during hijackings.

“An average of 29% of Tracker’s activations result in a hostage being taken,” says a spokesperson.

“Further techniques include criminals impersonating law enforcement officials in order to commit hijackings, a method otherwise known as blue light robberies; the spiking of drinks to take advantage of unsuspecting victims; and vehicle theft using online selling platforms, where sellers hand over goods on receipt of a fake payment.”

When it comes to business crime, most vehicles are stolen to obtain the fast-moving consumables that they carry. However, there are instances where the vehicle itself is sought.