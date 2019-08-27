Can power napping solve electric car charging challenge?

Japan's Nissan has been leading the way among carmakers exploring V2G though Germany's BMW has now decided to develop it too, saying cooperation between cars and grids will be key to making e-mobility ready for mass markets.

"It is about making sure there is enough supply for the electric cars and that the lights do not go out elsewhere," a BMW spokesman said. "The cars don't just load when it's best for the market, but they can also supply power back to the grid to help even out demand spikes."

"There has to be more progress on the data exchanges, however. It is not yet the standard," he said.

Nevertheless, the Ostfildern-Ruit trial has raised hopes that power grids might be able to cope with an influx of electric cars, especially if the consumers play ball.

Even if drivers resist overnight charging, suppliers of software and equipment to power grids, such as Germany's Siemens , are also looking at safer and more efficient ways to manage how and when power is used to charge cars.

More data please

The German city of Hamburg, for example, started a three-year pilot project this month with Siemens to pre-emptively identify overloads on transformers and along cables, and manage EV charging points accordingly.

"Loading processes offer so much flexibility that the overload on the networks can be reduced by deferring loading times or reducing the load that is supplied," said Thomas Werner, expert at Siemens Digital Grid.

"This happens through the digitisation of hardware and software and with communication technology," he said.

Using software to help protect ageing power networks from predictable surges could also avoid costly hardware upgrades to parts of the 1.7-million km of distribution grids in Germany.

With few than 100,000 electric-only cars in Germany at the moment, there is little threat of blackouts from over-demand. But the Transport Ministry in Berlin envisages up to 10-million electric cars on the roads by 2030.

The number of charging points across the country also only stands at 21,000. That's up 50% over the last year but still barely a fraction of future needs.

Next up for Netze BW is a trickier test.

Managing the power for 10 households with electric cars in a suburban street of 22 homes is one thing, now the power company is launching a study of car charging behaviour in an apartment block with 80 flats, where quarrels over access are likely.

It is also looking at a study in rural areas, where the longer cables required present challenges in maintaining stable voltages for charging.

But that's still only part of the story. Lossau said power companies would have to work more closely with carmakers to fill knowledge gaps and exchange information.

"It can only work if we get more data from each other."