Concept models galore at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

The Frankfurt Motor Show is still about a week away but car manufacturers have already been teasing - or have flat-out completely revealed - the high-tech concept cars they're going to be displaying at the massive show. This year's most popular trends? Pure electric powertrains and sleek futuristic styling.

Each year just before the autumn equinox, the Frankfurt Motor Show is home to a harvest of automobile debuts and premieres of production models, concepts, vintage vehicles, special editions, and specially made one-offs.

Below we go through a handful of the concepts that will be on display at this year's event representing the future not only of their respective brands, but of the industry.