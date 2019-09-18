REVIEW | Much ado about Frankfurt

For fans of all things wheeled, the Frankfurt Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung – automobile show if your Deutsche is rusty – should be attended at least once. And the window of opportunity could be closing, given the uncertainty facing the old tradition of grand car exhibitions.

At what is still regarded as the premier European motoring event, the blisters gained from miles of walking and the pounds earned from doughy pretzels are entirely worth it. TimesLIVE Motoring was present at the recent 2019 instalment of the prestigious event, casting eyes and leaving fingerprints upon some exciting unveilings, some of which are especially relevant to the South African market. Behold, as we present a selection of nine most memorable picks in alphabetic order.