Six SA specials worth celebrating this Heritage Day

BMW 333i:

The original BMW M3 was nothing short of the dog’s bollocks when it was unveiled in 1985. Even today it’s celebrated as one of the finest performance cars ever made. Unfortunately, BMW didn’t launch it in many markets, SA being one of them.

No matter. With some help from Alpina Germany, BMW SA built us a pretty good substitute with the 333i. Equipped with a 145kW 3.2-litre six-cylinder engine, it could nail 100km/h in 7.2 seconds and run up to 231km/h. Impressive numbers for the era. ABS brakes were optional, as was air conditioning.

And if you chose the latter, then the power steering would have to fall away due to space constraints under the bonnet. With only 204 being sold to the public, the 333i remains a rare and sought-after beast.