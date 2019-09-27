5 great pre-owned cars you can buy for less than R140,000

If you’re looking for student wheels or a city runaround, here are your five best previously-owned buys for under R140,000. All five vehicles are finalists in this category for the 2019 Gumtree Autos Pre-Owned Awards.

Each is a two-year-old model offering an excellent balance of price and performance, with resale value, safety and fuel economy as key considerations for the judges.

1: 2017 Toyota Aygo 1.0 X-Play (5 door)

A likable, fun and boldly-styled vehicle, the Aygo (above) has top fuel efficiency and agile handling.