5 great pre-owned cars you can buy for less than R140,000
If you’re looking for student wheels or a city runaround, here are your five best previously-owned buys for under R140,000. All five vehicles are finalists in this category for the 2019 Gumtree Autos Pre-Owned Awards.
Each is a two-year-old model offering an excellent balance of price and performance, with resale value, safety and fuel economy as key considerations for the judges.
1: 2017 Toyota Aygo 1.0 X-Play (5 door)
A likable, fun and boldly-styled vehicle, the Aygo (above) has top fuel efficiency and agile handling.
2: 2017 Kia Picanto 1.0 Street
The Picanto has long been a great budget buy and this 2017 Street model is even more polished and practical, with improved driving dynamics and great fuel economy.
3: 2017 VW Take Up! 1.0 (5 door)
Much desired as a well-packaged and well-appointed budget car, the Take Up! delivers good performance and outstanding fuel economy.
4: 2017 Renault Kwid 1.0 Dynamique
With more ground clearance than its competitors and a comprehensive set of standard luxury features, the Kwid has been a popular and well-priced purchase since its launch into our market three years ago.
5: 2017 Toyota Etios 1.5Xi (5 door)
The Etios has a slightly dated style but it offers durability, reliability and value for money with its 1.5-litre 16-valve engine, plus strong safety features.
*The winners of the Gumtree Autos Pre-Owned Awards will be revealed on 24 October 2019.