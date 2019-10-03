The five EVs that offer the best range on a single charge
As cars with electric powertrains begin to saturate city streets and highways in some markets, EV manufacturers continue to develop EV technology to better compete with their combustion engine-powered counterparts.
Due to the brand's early adoption of electric power, Tesla's vehicles are leading in terms of longest range on a single charge.
Over the past few years, automobile manufacturers across the world have been announcing their commitment to the EV revolution. In addition to developing and launching models with either hybrid or fully electric powertrains, various companies like Toyota, VW Group, and Hyundai have made public promises to launch entire collections of electrified models over the next five to ten years.
While some brands have expressed interest in developing city cars, others have decided to focus on range - Tesla is currently leading the pack in terms of the latter.
Of the fully electric models currently on the market, the following is a list of the top five vehicles with the highest range on a single charge.
Tesla Model S Long Range
Range: 595km
Though the long-range version of Tesla's Model S (above) is currently leading the industry thanks to its range of up to 595km, the model is expected to be outperformed by an upcoming sibling; the Tesla Roadster is predicted to have a 1,000km range on a single charge.
Starting price: R1,219,631 (currently not available in South Africa)
Tesla Model X Long Range
Range: 523km
Following the long-range Tesla Model S is the long-range Tesla Model X. Though the range drops by 72km compared to the S, this car adds space for two extra people bringing the total seating amount up to seven. This mid-size vehicle is the first SUV to make the list.
Starting price: R1,296,148 (currently not available in South Africa)
Tesla Model 3 Long Range and Performance
Range: 500km
Both the long-range and performance versions of the Tesla Model 3 are tied for the third-highest range currently available on the market. The main differences between the variants are their top speeds and 0-100km/h acceleration times.
Starting price: R731,842 and R853,836 (currently not available in South Africa)
Jaguar I-Pace (all variants)
Range: 470km
The first brand to have the longest range all-electric EV after Tesla is Jaguar. All variants of the I-Pace have a range of up to 470km . Though it offers the fourth-longest range on the market, it has the second longest range for an all-electric SUV.
Starting price: R1,672,230
Kia e-Niro
Range: 454km
While an all-electric Niro is available in the US (the Niro EV), it's unfortunately not configured the same way as the higher-range iteration available across the pond. Though this model is the last on this list with a range about 141km less than the industry-leading Tesla, it also is the most affordable option while still offering one of the top ranges available.
Starting price: R683,388 (currently not available in South Africa)
Though in 2019 these five models have the longest ranges available, these values will quickly be outdone by others expected to launch as early as next year. Tesla is preparing the Roadster for its 2020 debut, as is Lightyear with the Lightyear One (724km range) and Volkswagen with the production ID.3 (675km). In any case, it's likely that Tesla will remain at the front of the competition for the upcoming years.