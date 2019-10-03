The five EVs that offer the best range on a single charge

As cars with electric powertrains begin to saturate city streets and highways in some markets, EV manufacturers continue to develop EV technology to better compete with their combustion engine-powered counterparts.

Due to the brand's early adoption of electric power, Tesla's vehicles are leading in terms of longest range on a single charge.

Over the past few years, automobile manufacturers across the world have been announcing their commitment to the EV revolution. In addition to developing and launching models with either hybrid or fully electric powertrains, various companies like Toyota, VW Group, and Hyundai have made public promises to launch entire collections of electrified models over the next five to ten years.

While some brands have expressed interest in developing city cars, others have decided to focus on range - Tesla is currently leading the pack in terms of the latter.

Of the fully electric models currently on the market, the following is a list of the top five vehicles with the highest range on a single charge.

Tesla Model S Long Range

Range: 595km

Though the long-range version of Tesla's Model S (above) is currently leading the industry thanks to its range of up to 595km, the model is expected to be outperformed by an upcoming sibling; the Tesla Roadster is predicted to have a 1,000km range on a single charge.

Starting price: R1,219,631 (currently not available in South Africa)