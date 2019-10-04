Forgotten F1 Friday: Jordan 191

Welcome to the first instalment of Forgotten F1 Friday: a nostalgic look back at some of the coolest cars to ever line up on the grid of motorsport's premier racing formula.

This week we're focusing on what many fans consider to be one of the prettiest F1 cars ever to feel the heat of on-track competition – the Jordan 191. Designed by Gary Anderson it was used by Jordan Grand Prix in its debut season in 1991.