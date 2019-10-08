The 5 best pre-owned mid-range SUVs you can buy for less than R475,000

The SUV market continues to boom in South Africa. Merging nimble urban prowess with room for the family plus enough off-road ability to cope with rough city streets or a hint of adventure – that’s the mix that appeals.

Our top five pre-owned, mid-range SUVs come in under R475,000. They’re all two-year-old models and they’re all finalists in their category for the 2019 Gumtree Autos Pre-Owned Awards. Each of them offers an excellent balance of price and performance combined with great resale value.

2017 Honda CR-V 1.5T Executive AWD (CVT):

A great all-rounder and as practical as ever with class leading ground clearance, polished driving dynamics, rugged interior quality, and a turbocharged petrol engine offering wallet-pleasing economy.