The 5 best pre-owned mid-range SUVs you can buy for less than R475,000
We take a look at five great second hand sports utility vehicles that offer space, style and affordable running costs
The SUV market continues to boom in South Africa. Merging nimble urban prowess with room for the family plus enough off-road ability to cope with rough city streets or a hint of adventure – that’s the mix that appeals.
Our top five pre-owned, mid-range SUVs come in under R475,000. They’re all two-year-old models and they’re all finalists in their category for the 2019 Gumtree Autos Pre-Owned Awards. Each of them offers an excellent balance of price and performance combined with great resale value.
2017 Honda CR-V 1.5T Executive AWD (CVT):
A great all-rounder and as practical as ever with class leading ground clearance, polished driving dynamics, rugged interior quality, and a turbocharged petrol engine offering wallet-pleasing economy.
2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6TGDi Elite DCT AWD:
Family-friendly practicality combined with all-round good looks. The 1.6-litre turbocharged engine and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power to all four wheels and delivers lively performance.
2017 Mazda CX5 2.2DE Active (A):
The CX-5 is well-equipped and good to look at. It also packs a 2.2-litre Skyactiv diesel engine that combines smooth performance and decent economy.
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8GD-6 RB (A):
This perennial favourite offers great value considering just how much space, versatility, practicality and durability it provides. Toyota build quality means that it will age well while its popularity means that strong resale value is ensured.
2017 VW Tiguan 2.0TDI Comfortline 4-Motion (DSG):
A great all-rounder that provides enough space and practicality to accommodate most families, while also offering first class comfort. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel delivers punchy performance and fine fuel economy – particularly on long trips.
- The winners of the Gumtree Autos Pre-Owned Awards will be revealed on 24 October 2019.