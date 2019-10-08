Toyota is working on robots that assist the aged

New tasks can be taught to the robots by humans, in addition to being programmed within the software. Such fine-tuning gives the robots highly specific abilities otherwise not developed by the institute. Even so, the robots will be delivered with an extensive repertoire of skills and the ability to adapt to different and evolving homes.

The team “teach[es] the robot to perform arbitrary tasks with a variety of objects, rather than program the robot to perform specific predefined tasks with specific objects”, so that the robots can approach similar, albeit not exactly the same, situations accordingly.

While these robots are being developed to help older individuals gain a higher quality of life, Toyota sees this technology expanding towards manufacturing facilities. Now, only prototypes of these robots exist.

The company did not say when they could hit the market.