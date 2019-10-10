What do all those dashboard warning lights mean?

Vehicle warning lights are important to understand, because they could be alerting you to a serious problem and if you ignore these signs you could cause excessive damage to your vehicle. These warning lights are usually an indication that you need some vehicle maintenance or a car service.

“Some warning lights are more serious than others, and the colour of the light usually signifies how urgent the problem is,” says Barend Smit, Marketing Director of MotorHappy, a supplier of motor management solutions and car insurance options.

“Not surprisingly, red warning signs are often the most serious and should be dealt with almost immediately, as this can indicate a safety issue or serious mechanical problem.

"The yellow warning signs usually indicate that a car service is needed. However, if a yellow warning light flashes, it should be attended to immediately.

"Finally, green and blue dashboard lights usually simply let the you know that a system is active and working.”

Red warning signs: Serious and should be looked at ASAP

- Temperature warning light: Usually looks like a thermometer with wavy lines underneath it. This light is a serious warning, as it indicates your engine is overheating and there is a cooling problem.

- Oil warning light: This indicates low oil pressure, which means there is not enough oil in your engine to lubricate all moving parts. Generally, if this light comes on you should turn your engine off to prevent damage from occurring.