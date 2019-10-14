In Mali, love for Italy's vintage scooter is timeless

Seydou Seck's Vespa is 41 years old, but he sits upright and proud on the ancient grey scooter when he heads down Bamako's Independence Avenue.

In a city flooded with cheap, Indonesian-made two-wheelers, the classic Italian-made Vespa has a passionate following.

Enthusiasts like Seck believe several hundred venerable Vespas are still cruising the streets of the Malian capital, most of them survivors of the 1970s.

“We all know each other and flash our lights when we pass each other,” says Seck, 60, a wedding photographer.

The Vespa — its name means “wasp” in Italian — has a special place in Malian hearts.

For many, it's a symbol of the 1960s and '70s, when the country was at peace and cities bustled with people streaming in from the countryside, eager for an easier life.

“The Vespa was the bike which young people bought when they started to make money,” said Igo Diarra, curator of “Rencontres de Bamako” (Bamako Meetings), an upcoming biennial exhibition of African photography.