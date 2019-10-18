Three important things you need to know about financing a new car

Most people don’t have the cash to buy those shiny new wheels without financing.

After you’ve done your sums, checked whether you can afford it and maybe even ensured you’ve got a deposit to put down, it’s time to decide how to finance the vehicle.

There are three options when it comes to financing a car, each has advantages and disadvantages, depending on what you are looking for, according to Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto Information Solutions, TransUnion Africa.

He offers some guidelines to help you on your journey:

1. Instalment Sale

If, like most people, you’re going to go the instalment sale route, it’s worth doing your homework. Not all deals are created equal. The important thing to remember is that you can lower your monthly premium by taking a balloon payment at the end of the term, or taking a longer repayment term — but this will cost you more in the long run. Paying off a R200,000 car in the shortest amount of time, with a deposit, could save you more than R60,000 over six years — more than 30% of the purchase price of the car.

The upside:

It’s all yours when you make that last payment. You have financial freedom — until you buy the next one, that is.

No limitations to vehicle use. It’s yours — and as long as you’re happy to pay for the services and fuel, you can drive it how you like.

The downside:

Depreciation. A new car’s value starts dropping the moment you drive it away from the dealership. It’s not an asset.

Hassle. It’s up to you to dispose of it or sell it when you want to trade up.

Maintenance and insurance. Because it’s yours, the responsibility of insuring and servicing it is yours too.

Balloon payments. If there’s a balloon payment, you’ll have to come up with a big chunk of money, or refinance the amount, which can get you caught up in a debt spiral.

2. Full Maintenance Lease

Another type of financing is taking on a Full Maintenance Lease (FML). With an FML, you rent the vehicle for an agreed period. You pay a monthly fee, which covers all maintenance costs (including services, and those items that need to be regularly replaced because they wear out, such as tyres, oil filters and wiper blades).

At the end of the term you hand back the car and, provided you’ve stuck to the terms of the agreement, you get a new one.

The upside:

The monthly repayments are often lower on an FML than on an instalment sale.

You get a new vehicle more often.

No hassles around getting a trade-in on your old car, or having to sell it privately.

No nasty surprises at the end of the term with balloon payments.

The downside:

Even though you pay for it every month, you won’t ever own the vehicle.

You aren’t able to go on many long road trips. There are strict limits on the maximum number of kilometres allowed, with severe penalties for exceeding them.

There is a penalty to get out of the contract early.

3. Guaranteed Buy-Back

A Guaranteed Buy-Back is where the bank and buyer agree on a value that the car can be bought back for at the end of an agreed payment period.

The upside:

You can possibly end up paying lower monthly payments than an instalment sale.

You can shorten the period of ownership — which again means a new car more often.

The downside: