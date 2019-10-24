No vegan, but Charles Leclerc is happy to investigate

Charles Leclerc likes a nice steak and is a long way from following Lewis Hamilton in going vegan, but like every Formula One driver, Ferrari's young ace is interested in any advantage he can get.

The 21-year-old Monegasque is therefore not ruling out making some changes to his diet after a season that has catapulted him into the spotlight as the Italian team's brightest young prospect.

Next season, if Ferrari can carry their gathering momentum into 2020, could even see Leclerc challenging for the championship, after losing out to Hamilton's Mercedes outfit this year.

“I am not vegan, but I am obviously looking into all of these things,” he said in an interview at the Mexico City offices of Ferrari's long-standing fuel and oil partner, Shell.

“I want to be 100% in the physical form and I’ve got some programmes to follow, but I’m looking into that too. I like beef, but I’m looking also to try and go more into that (other) direction.”

Five-times world champion Hamilton recently stirred up a storm with social media posts expressing despair at the state of the planet and urging people to go vegan.