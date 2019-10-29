Features

Which used car body type do you think attracts the highest price?

According to a recent study this accolade is surprisingly not held by either the SUV or the double cab

29 October 2019 - 13:34 By Motoring Reporter
Research shows that second-hand sedans fetched an average price of R270,034 and had an average 79,433km on the clock.
Research shows that second-hand sedans fetched an average price of R270,034 and had an average 79,433km on the clock.
Image: 123rf

Ever wondered which vehicle body type would attract the highest price? No, it’s not the popular sports utility vehicle (SUV). This honour, according to AutoTrader’s 2019 Q3 sales statistics, goes to the coupé. It rules the roost of the six body types covered (the other five are: double-cab, hatchback, single-cab, SUV and sedan).

George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader, says that the findings should not come as a big surprise. “We have an abundance of luxury coupés on our site from manufacturers such as Porsche and Ferrari,” he reveals. “Accordingly, the average price of R690,471 for coupé sales makes perfect sense.” 

The average mileage for coupés sold – at 62,421km – was the second-lowest out of all body types.

The second-highest average price in quarter three of 2019 went to SUVs, which clocked in at R380,912. The average mileage for this body type was 74,779km. SUVs are now often carrying price tags of around R1m but, according to Mienie, those expensive vehicles don’t make up the bulk of sales.

“More affordable crossovers and smaller SUVs such as the Ford EcoSport (the 11th most-sold car in this period), the Mazda CX-3 and the Renault Duster have driven the average price lower,” he explains.

In third place is the double cab, with an average selling price of R339,588 and an average mileage of 88,728km. Fourth is the sedan, at R270,034 and 79,433km. Fifth place goes to hatchbacks (R187,005 and 54,743km).

The dubious honour for the body shape with the lowest average price goes to the humble single cab, which recorded R181,759. The average mileage for this body type – at 86,883km – was the second-highest out of all body types.

These statistics are of interest to motorists and car dealerships alike. 

“By analysing the average price, by body type, we are able to understand the average entry point to a preferred body type for future potential customers. Equally, customers are able to effectively evaluate the deals they are being offered by using actual sales data,” Mienie concludes.

Porsche pilots online car sales in the US

For the first time, Porsche is letting customers shop for a new car online
Motoring
2 hours ago

Fuel price set to drop in November as oil price eases

Fuel prices are set for slight drops across the board in the wake of oil price retreats in October, says the AA
Motoring
3 hours ago

Lamborghini will soon be testing materials in space

Lamborghini is collaborating with the International Space Station to study the effects of extreme stress on five different composite materials.
Motoring
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Vettel takes issue with pushy 'selfie guy' and 'boring' sponsored trophy Motorsport
  2. Max Verstappen has to be given more space, says Lewis Hamilton Motorsport
  3. This is the all-new Volkswagen Golf 8 New Models
  4. REVIEW | 2019 Toyota Quantum VX joins the business-class league Reviews
  5. REVIEW | Why the 2019 BMW M760Li never gets boring Reviews

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
X