Gaza man wheels and deals to restore classic cars

Munir al-Shindi could not get parts for his classic cars in the blockaded Gaza Strip, so he decided to fashion a solution.

The 40-year-old is known in the Palestinian enclave for his obsession with old-fashioned cars, fixing them up in his workshop northeast of Gaza City.

Parts for such models are hard enough to find in the countries where they were originally built, but in Gaza, cut off by an Israeli blockade, they are near impossible to obtain.

“My hobby is vintage cars, but it is difficult because of the blockade.”

“I tried to search the internet for car parts, but I couldn't find them. So I managed locally,” said Shindi.

He worked in car renovation in the United Arab Emirates for 12 years and is used to improvising.

He recently completed a Mercedes Gazelle from the 1920s and is now fixing a 1946 Armstrong Siddeley Hurricane.