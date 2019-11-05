Siya Kolisi is always game for a road trip, and here is what is on the Bok's playlist
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is always on the move. Whether leading victorious Rugby World Cup campaigns in Japan or attending grueling training camps to further hone his skills, the popular loose forward has little time for himself. When he does, however, the 28-year-old Land Rover ambassador often enjoys road tripping down to the coast with his family in his Discovery 3.0-litre diesel.
"I love driving back to my hometown in Zwide, Port Elizabeth," says the skipper.
"It’s around eight and a half hours one way but the Discovery makes it feel like a pleasure cruise. That diesel engine makes for effortless overtaking and it is surprisingly light on fuel too. The roads to the Eastern Cape aren’t exactly in good shape, but I know Land Rovers thrive in tough conditions. My friend Kingsley Holgate has trekked to some of the most remote parts of Africa in a Discovery almost exactly like mine, so I know my family and I are safe when the going gets rough on the N2.”
Kolisi's Discovery also comes equipped with InControl Apps, a feature that enables you to use vehicle optimised smartphone Apps on the vehicle's touch screen. One of these Apps is the popular Spotify music streaming service, of which the Bok captain is a fan. In fact, Kolisi has his own Spotify playlist aptly named 'Kolisi’s Compilation.'
"Whether I’m alone in the car, at home with my family or on the field training, music is a huge part of my life. The tracks I chose for this playlist are very meaningful to me and I think it’s fantastic that I can connect with my fans through songs that inspire me. If anyone were to catch a lift in my Discovery right now, this playlist is exactly what I’m listening to.”
The 11-track playlist consists of the following songs:
1: Highlands (Song of Ascent) [Live] - Hillsong United
2: Whole Heart (Hold Me Now) [Live] - Hillsong United
3: As You Find Me [Live] - Hillsong United
4: Another In The Fire [Live] - Hillsong United
5: Adorn - Miguel
6: Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. Mnek) - Stormzy
7: Touch of Heaven - Hillsong Worship
8: Raise a Hallelujah [Live] - Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser, Melissa Helser
9: No Longer Slaves (Spontaneous) [Live] - Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser, Melissa Helser
10: Let There Be Light - Hillsong Worship
11: Beneath Your Beautiful (feat. Emeli Sandé) - Labyrinth
You can stream it directly off Spotify by clicking HERE: