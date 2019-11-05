Features

Siya Kolisi is always game for a road trip, and here is what is on the Bok's playlist

05 November 2019 - 12:46 By Motoring Reporter
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi uses Spotify on his road trips.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi uses Spotify on his road trips.
Image: Supplied

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is always on the move. Whether leading victorious Rugby World Cup campaigns in Japan or attending grueling training camps to further hone his skills, the popular loose forward has little time for himself. When he does, however, the 28-year-old Land Rover ambassador often enjoys road tripping down to the coast with his family in his Discovery 3.0-litre diesel. 

"I love driving back to my hometown in Zwide, Port Elizabeth," says the skipper.

"It’s around eight and a half hours one way but the Discovery makes it feel like a pleasure cruise. That diesel engine makes for effortless overtaking and it is surprisingly light on fuel too. The roads to the Eastern Cape aren’t exactly in good shape, but I know Land Rovers thrive in tough conditions. My friend Kingsley Holgate has trekked to some of the most remote parts of Africa in a Discovery almost exactly like mine, so I know my family and I are safe when the going gets rough on the N2.” 

Siya Kolisi and his Land Rover Discovery.
Siya Kolisi and his Land Rover Discovery.
Image: Supplied

Kolisi's Discovery also comes equipped with InControl Apps, a feature that enables you to use vehicle optimised smartphone Apps on the vehicle's touch screen. One of these Apps is the popular Spotify music streaming service, of which the Bok captain is a fan. In fact, Kolisi has his own Spotify playlist aptly named 'Kolisi’s Compilation.'

"Whether I’m alone in the car, at home with my family or on the field training, music is a huge part of my life. The tracks I chose for this playlist are very meaningful to me and I think it’s fantastic that I can connect with my fans through songs that inspire me. If anyone were to catch a lift in my Discovery right now, this playlist is exactly what I’m listening to.”

The 11-track playlist consists of the following songs:

1: Highlands (Song of Ascent) [Live] -  Hillsong United

2: Whole Heart (Hold Me Now) [Live] - Hillsong United

3: As You Find Me [Live] - Hillsong United

4: Another In The Fire [Live] - Hillsong United

5: Adorn - Miguel                   

6: Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. Mnek) - Stormzy

7: Touch of Heaven - Hillsong Worship

8: Raise a Hallelujah [Live] - Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser, Melissa Helser

9: No Longer Slaves (Spontaneous) [Live] - Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser, Melissa Helser

10: Let There Be Light - Hillsong Worship

11: Beneath Your Beautiful (feat. Emeli Sandé) - Labyrinth

You can stream it directly off Spotify by clicking HERE:

'What's the fuss about, dad?' Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but bemused

Siya Kolisi walked onto the field of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Saturday with a child on each arm to share the excitement of victory. ...
News
1 day ago

Why Temba Bavuma looks up to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi

It will come as no shock to learn that Temba Bavuma looks up to Siya Kolisi.
Sport
2 days ago

Former head master who discovered Springbok captain Siya Kolisi beams with pride

Eric Songwiqi‚ the former Emsengeni head master who discovered Springbok Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi‚ dropped his phone and it had to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie Shootout: 2019 Ford Ranger vs Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max Features
  2. FIRST DRIVE | A forward-thinking philosophy shift for new BMW 1 Series First Drives
  3. Dust flies, engine roars as Bloodhound clocks 700km/h at Hakskeen Pan news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2019 Peugeot 5008 Reviews
  5. REVIEW | Compact 2019 Volkswagen T-Cross has big aspirations Reviews

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
X