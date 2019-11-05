Siya Kolisi is always game for a road trip, and here is what is on the Bok's playlist

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is always on the move. Whether leading victorious Rugby World Cup campaigns in Japan or attending grueling training camps to further hone his skills, the popular loose forward has little time for himself. When he does, however, the 28-year-old Land Rover ambassador often enjoys road tripping down to the coast with his family in his Discovery 3.0-litre diesel.

"I love driving back to my hometown in Zwide, Port Elizabeth," says the skipper.

"It’s around eight and a half hours one way but the Discovery makes it feel like a pleasure cruise. That diesel engine makes for effortless overtaking and it is surprisingly light on fuel too. The roads to the Eastern Cape aren’t exactly in good shape, but I know Land Rovers thrive in tough conditions. My friend Kingsley Holgate has trekked to some of the most remote parts of Africa in a Discovery almost exactly like mine, so I know my family and I are safe when the going gets rough on the N2.”