MPV SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Suzuki Ertiga vs Toyota Avanza vs Honda BR-V

MATTER OF SIZE

Dimensionally, increments set them apart. Let us start with the newest, the Avanza. We have a width of 1,660mm, a length of 4,190mm and a height of 1,695mm. The manufacturer lists a luggage capacity of 899l with the third row down.

As for the Ertiga, the width is 1,735mm, the length is 4,395mm and the height is 1,690mm – wider and longer than the Toyota, but slightly shorter. Luggage capacity with the third row of seats down is 550l.

Now for the Honda BR-V: it is 1,735mm wide, 4,456mm long and 1,666m tall. It is the longest, but the shortest, although it matches the girth of the Ertiga. Luggage capacity with the third row of seats down is 691l.

PLAYING SAFE

The Toyota Avanza 1.5 TX is standard with anti-lock brakes, brake assist, electronic brake-force distribution, traction control and vehicle stability control. It has dual frontal airbags and in addition, the pre-facelift model scored a four-star rating for adult occupant protection in a 2019 Global NCAP crash test. It scored a disappointing two-star rating for child occupant protection. Although, it is the only car here with a three-point belt for the centre passenger in the second row.

The Suzuki Ertiga 1.5 GL has anti-lock brakes and electronic brake-force distribution, as well as dual frontal airbags – but no vehicle stability control. The centre lap belt for the second row is discouraging. The latest model received three stars from Global NCAP for adult and child occupant protection, after it was tested last month.

The Honda BR-V 1.5 Elegance has anti-lock brakes and dual front and side airbags – but no electronic brake-force distribution or vehicle stability control. It also makes-do with a rather archaic lap-belt for the second row centre passenger.

It scored four stars for adult and child occupant protection in the 2016 ASEAN NCAP test. Although there are differences in safety specification, it is, at the very least, assuring to note that there is a minimum thread across the board, with dual frontal airbags, anti-lock brakes and fair crash test performance.