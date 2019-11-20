Burgers, sweat and tears on the 2019 WesBank Fuel Economy Tour

“Fuel” is the more tasteful f-word frequently on the lips of South African motorists. The price of go-juice is always on the up. And let’s face it: those little decreases, while welcomed of course, offer negligible respite for a strained budget.

Economy remains an entirely relevant criterion on the shopping lists for those looking to make a new vehicle purchase.

This is where the WesBank Fuel Economy Tour comes in. Over a five-day journey spanning the country, the competition saw 40 vehicles battling it out for supremacy as the most frugal car in the land.

We were invited to participate, fielding a Fiat Tipo 1.3 MultiJet Diesel Easy, which, on paper alone, is clearly a desirable pick if you want a parsimonious steed: the manufacturer lists a consumption figure of 4.5l/100km on its website.

But as we know, claims can be optimistic versus the numbers that drivers attain in reality. And that was the mandate of the challenge: to yield accurate, authentic consumption figures in real world conditions – no excessive hypermiling techniques.

Yours truly was at the helm, with colleague Bruce Fraser taking the passenger seat as the designated navigator.

We agreed that we would keep the air-conditioning on and follow the prescribed, national speed limits. Oh, and an eclectic assortment of music was essential too, with acts as diverse as Barry (White and Gibb), Jabu Khanyile, George Michael, Freshlyground, as well as a good number of kilometres covered in comfortable silence.