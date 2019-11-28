BMW and Mercedes-Benz go to battle this Black Friday

When it comes to the most Black Friday deals up for grabs, BMW and Mercedes-Benz dealers lead the pack. The former is offering more than 250 deals, equating to nearly R13m in savings. Mercedes-Benz is offering more than 150 deals, with cumulative savings of more than R9m.

More than R60m in car-buying savings have been recorded on AutoTrader this year, for what is arguably SA’s biggest car sale. According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, the savings are more than R20m up on last year’s Black Friday sale, when R40m in savings was on offer. “The dealers currently have considerable stock holdings and they’re hungry to make deals, hence the dramatic increase in savings this year,” he explained.

Land Rover, Ford and Audi make up the top five, in terms of the number of Black Friday deals on offer. Land Rover is enticing members of the car-buying public with savings of mor than R5m over 69 vehicles. Ford has more than 88 vehicles available for purchase, with a combined saving of R3m. Audi is giving discounts to the tune of nearly R3m over nearly 60 cars.

On average, savings are R50,000 for each BMW and R58,000 for each Mercedes-Benz model. But, according to Mienie, with some deals, savings are far greater than the average figures. “For instance, we have one 2020 Audi R8 5.2 V10 Plus Quattro for sale at R2,58m. That represents a saving of an incredible R765,000!” he said.

Other deals worth mentioning are a 2019 Maserati Ghibli S (R600,100 saving), 2019 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso (R500,000 saving), 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed (R450,000 saving), 2015 Aston Martin Vantage (R400,000 saving), 2019 BMW i8 (R350,000 saving), 2017 BMW 7 Series (R350,000 saving), 2019 Range Rover Sport (R320,050 saving) and 2019 BMW X6 (R312,540 saving).

*Figures as of 27 November 2019