How to solve the traffic-jam blues: flying cars

Here we are in 2019, so where are all the flying cars?

Decades ago sci-fi books and movies got us starry-eyed with predictions of a transport utopia in the year 2000 (or thereabouts) where, instead of being stuck in gridlocked traffic we’d be soaring around in gravity-defying vehicles like the flying DeLorean in Back To The Future 2.

Well, it’s almost 2020 and here we are still stewing in traffic jams for hours a day, our morale drained by minibus taxis overtaking in the emergency lane and metro officers turning a blind eye.

Cape Town drivers spend the equivalent of seven days a year stuck in traffic, with Pretoria drivers not far behind on six days and Joburg drivers on five days, according to the Inrix Global Traffic Scorecard.

That works out to about R80bn of lost productivity a year, according to Victor Radebe, Founder and Executive Director of Mobility Centre for Africa, who adds that a car lies idle 95% of the time and when it is travelling it carries just one passenger 90% of the time.

It’s clear that ride sharing and improved public transport will need to form the backbone of mass transport solutions as a fast-growing population puts ever more strain on roads. But what about those aforementioned flying cars?