Eight car manufacturers that launched their first production EVs in 2019
While fully electric concept cars have been debuting for years, leading the charge for their respective brands' futures, 2019 marks the year in which a slew of automobile manufacturers unveiled their very first production versions.
Over the course of the year, several vehicle manufacturers solidified their places in the electric revolution by officially announcing or launching their first production EV models. Here are eight companies that committed to switch to fully electric power.
Lexus
Lexus's UX 300e made its world debut on November 22. The all-electric crossover is expected to go on sale in China in 2020 and in the UK in 2021.
Ford
In November, Ford unveiled its first electric vehicle, which is also the first SUV to don the Mustang designation: the Mustang Mach-E. The model will go on sale late in 2020, but interested clients can reserve the car now.
Mazda
Mazda's all-electric MX-30 debuted in October at the Tokyo Motor Show. The SUV will go on sale in Europe in 2020.
Volvo
Also in October, Volvo unveiled its first fully electric car: The XC40 Recharge. The small SUV will begin shipping in 2020.
Porsche
Unlike the rest of these models, Porsche's first EV is a sports car. The 2020 Taycan is already available for pre-order.
VW
Volkswagen's electric ID.3 hatch was first unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Reservations for the model began in May, with deliveries starting in mid-2020.
Automobili Pininfarina
Pininfarina, too, got into the EV market by unveiling the all-electric Battista hypercar in April. The luxurious model will be released in 2020.
Aston Martin
Aston Martin debuted a luxury, all-electric sports car which went on sale in April. Deliveries are slated for 2020.
Though it's clear that companies across the world are using the SUV and crossover segment to Segway into the all-electric car industry, luxury manufacturers, too, are getting in on the battery-powered action.