TAG Heuer pays homage to Senna and Fangio with limited-edition watches

Motor racing is the watchword for this end-of-year season at TAG Heuer. The Swiss manufacturer is paying homage to two legendary drivers in the history of the sport: Ayrton Senna and Juan Manuel Fangio. Just in time for the holidays, it has launched three limited-edition men's sports watches representing the champions and their respective countries, Brazil and Argentina.

Motorsport is an integral part of the watchmaking DNA at TAG Heuer. So, too, is Senna, who had a long history of collaboration with the brand. Since the first face of the memorable “Don't Crack Under Pressure” campaign, he has inspired many TAG Heuer timepieces. This will again be the case with the launch of two limited-edition models that pay homage to the driver.