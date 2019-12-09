TAG Heuer pays homage to Senna and Fangio with limited-edition watches
Motor racing is the watchword for this end-of-year season at TAG Heuer. The Swiss manufacturer is paying homage to two legendary drivers in the history of the sport: Ayrton Senna and Juan Manuel Fangio. Just in time for the holidays, it has launched three limited-edition men's sports watches representing the champions and their respective countries, Brazil and Argentina.
Motorsport is an integral part of the watchmaking DNA at TAG Heuer. So, too, is Senna, who had a long history of collaboration with the brand. Since the first face of the memorable “Don't Crack Under Pressure” campaign, he has inspired many TAG Heuer timepieces. This will again be the case with the launch of two limited-edition models that pay homage to the driver.
The first of new timepieces, the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02 T Ayrton Senna Special Edition, takes its colours from the Brazilian flag, which was so dear to the São Paulo-born driver, who had them emblazoned on his signature helmet. Equipped with a 45mm matt black ceramic case, the watch has a bezel with a tachometer scale.
Yellow has been chosen not only for the representation of the champion's name on the bezel, but also for the hands and part of the skeleton dial. Senna's helmet appears on the caseback with the number for the edition, which is limited to 65 pieces, in honour of the 65 pole position starts of his career.
The second model in homage to Senna is the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Calibre 16 Ayrton Senna Special Edition. The 44mm case is in polished steel and the black ceramic bezel is engraved with the legendary “S” and the name of the driver. In this edition, red has been applied in touches to the indexes and the central hand. Once again, Senna's legendary yellow helmet, with black and green stripes, has been engraved on the caseback.
The final timepiece is dedicated to five-time Formula One World Champion Fangio. In a patriotic touch, the black dial is decorated with distinctive Argentinian blue and white stripes. There are also white chronograph dials and a blue central hand. The signature of the legendary driver features on the bezel of the timepiece, while his portrait is engraved on the caseback.