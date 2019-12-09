These are the 10 best-selling secondhand cars in SA right now

As the economy has tightened, South Africans are keeping their cars for longer than before. Given this fact, which golden oldie is the top seller in the used-car market?

The answer, according to George Mienie, chief executive of AutoTrade, is the BMW 3 Series.

“Based on the period January to October 2019, it is the most sold used car in South Africa that is between 10 and 15 years of age. It is followed by the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Ford Ranger,” he reveals.