These are the 10 best-selling secondhand cars in SA right now
As the economy has tightened, South Africans are keeping their cars for longer than before. Given this fact, which golden oldie is the top seller in the used-car market?
The answer, according to George Mienie, chief executive of AutoTrade, is the BMW 3 Series.
“Based on the period January to October 2019, it is the most sold used car in South Africa that is between 10 and 15 years of age. It is followed by the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Ford Ranger,” he reveals.
The statistics are based on used car sales through AutoTrader. As South Africa’s leading online vehicle marketplace, AutoTrader statistics provide an insightful and accurate barometer of the buying and vehicle ownership preferences of South African motorists.
The trends pertaining to "old" cars are currently of great interest.
“While the majority of South Africans are keeping their vehicles for longer, there is also increased interest in older and more affordable vehicles,” says Mienie.
“Coupled with this trend, extended warranties and longer service plans are holding greater appeal.”