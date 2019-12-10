How to deal with heavy rain and the traffic chaos caused by load-shedding

The heavy rains in many parts of the country, along with unpredictable and frequent rolling blackouts, are a perfect recipe for traffic madness and motorists and pedestrians are urged to travel with caution. This is the message from the Automobile Association (AA), which says motorists must be extra-vigilant while on the roads.

“Not only do motorists have to contend with flooding and heavy downpours which affect visibility, many traffic lights are out of service because of the bad weather. The problem is further exacerbated by rolling blackouts which mean many traffic lights and street lights aren’t working either, making driving not only tricky, but dangerous too,” warns the AA.

An added issue which has developed during the past few days is that potholes are occurring in places where they weren’t before.

“Small holes are now becoming large potholes and many motorists see these only when it’s too late. These may become problems for other motorists as drivers swerve to avoid hitting the potholes, creating a knock-on effect.

"If you are driving, be alert at all times, even if you have driven a specific route many times before. Road conditions not only change overnight, they can change within a few hours, so be prepared at all times for new obstacles,” says the AA.