10 cars that thrilled us the most in 2019

Porsche 911

The new eighth generation of Porsche’s rear-engined icon is better than ever at blending civilised commuting with pulse-racing performance.

It is that perfect everyman’s sports car with a wide set of talents, which have been further extended at both ends of the comfort and sports scale. It cruises over unkempt tar as smooth as chilled Amarula, but show it an open road — preferably a twisty one — and it comes alive in all kinds of adrenaline-surging ways.

New technology includes a Wet Mode that makes the car almost foolproof to drive in the rain.