'Fast and Furious Crossroads' game promises heists, movie stars and cinematic action
Franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrone Gibson will be part of “Fast and Furious Crossroads,” the next game from the studio behind “Project Cars,” and due in May 2020 when a new “Fast and Furious” movie arrives.
Announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, team-based vehicular heist game “Fast and Furious Crossroads” has been revealed with a release date of May 22, 2020.
That date is not likely to slip too much, given that a ninth “Fast and Furious” movie is due in theatres that same month.
As well as franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrone Gibson, “Fast and Furious Crossroads” has also recruited Sonequa Martin-Green (TV's “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Walking Dead”) and Asia Kate Dillon (“John Wick: Chapter 3,” TV's “Billions”).
Players can expect an authentic storyline, plus a metric ton of heroes, gadgets, cars and cinematic-style action, per an official press release.
There'll be a single player story mode, as previewed in the debut trailer, and a multiplayer mode that's to be revealed in due course.
The game is believed to be the result of a six-year deal signed by British company Slightly Mad Studios and Universal Pictures' games division.
Better known for the “Project Cars” and “Project Cars 2" simulations, “Fast and Furious Crossroads” continues an existing relationship between Slightly Mad and publisher Bandai Namco; one difference is that the studio is now part of another British racing game company, Codemasters, following an acquisition earlier in December.
Slightly Mad's MD, Ian Bell, had previously teased a “Fast and Furious” tie-in back in 2017, but the game wasn't official revealed until now.
The studio has past history with the “Need for Speed” franchise and, by association, “Fast and Furious.”
It developed “Need for Speed: Shift” (2009) and “Shift 2: Unleashed” (2011) for Electronic Arts, whose franchise has in recent years sought to replicate the “Fast and Furious” ethos more closely through 2017's “Need for Speed Payback” and 2019's “Need for Speed Heat.”
However, Slightly Mad had not worked on “Need for Speed” or for EA since a third “Shift” game was cancelled in the final stages of pre-production.