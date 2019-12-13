Features

'Fast and Furious Crossroads' game promises heists, movie stars and cinematic action

13 December 2019 - 18:00 By AFP Relaxnews
'Fast and Furious Crossroads' promises 'murky streets, exotic locations, high-speed heists and international espionage.
'Fast and Furious Crossroads' promises 'murky streets, exotic locations, high-speed heists and international espionage.
Image: Supplied

Franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrone Gibson will be part of “Fast and Furious Crossroads,” the next game from the studio behind “Project Cars,” and due in May 2020 when a new “Fast and Furious” movie arrives.

Announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, team-based vehicular heist game “Fast and Furious Crossroads” has been revealed with a release date of May 22, 2020.

That date is not likely to slip too much, given that a ninth “Fast and Furious” movie is due in theatres that same month.

As well as franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrone Gibson, “Fast and Furious Crossroads” has also recruited Sonequa Martin-Green (TV's “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Walking Dead”) and Asia Kate Dillon (“John Wick: Chapter 3,” TV's “Billions”).

Players can expect an authentic storyline, plus a metric ton of heroes, gadgets, cars and cinematic-style action, per an official press release.

There'll be a single player story mode, as previewed in the debut trailer, and a multiplayer mode that's to be revealed in due course.

The game is believed to be the result of a six-year deal signed by British company Slightly Mad Studios and Universal Pictures' games division.

Better known for the “Project Cars” and “Project Cars 2" simulations, “Fast and Furious Crossroads” continues an existing relationship between Slightly Mad and publisher Bandai Namco; one difference is that the studio is now part of another British racing game company, Codemasters, following an acquisition earlier in December.

Slightly Mad's MD, Ian Bell, had previously teased a “Fast and Furious” tie-in back in 2017, but the game wasn't official revealed until now.

The studio has past history with the “Need for Speed” franchise and, by association, “Fast and Furious.”

It developed “Need for Speed: Shift” (2009) and “Shift 2: Unleashed” (2011) for Electronic Arts, whose franchise has in recent years sought to replicate the “Fast and Furious” ethos more closely through 2017's “Need for Speed Payback” and 2019's “Need for Speed Heat.”

However, Slightly Mad had not worked on “Need for Speed” or for EA since a third “Shift” game was cancelled in the final stages of pre-production.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Protea star Kagiso Rabada gets pranked in a wild 370Z ride

Cricketer thinks he's going for a drive with a Free State farmer who's clueless behind the wheel, until the 'farmer' turns out to be a pro driving ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Avoid traffic fine drama with a new online payment system

You can pay your traffic fines online and possibly benefit from a 20% discount
Motoring
1 day ago

Hello brightness my old friend

Vehicle lighting systems have come far from their humble drive-by-candlelight beginnings in the late 1800s when the first cars emerged.
Motoring
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi trade rides for a day Motorsport
  2. These are the 10 best-selling secondhand cars in SA right now Features
  3. Avoid traffic fine drama with a new online payment system news
  4. 'I'd rather crash than finish second' - Brad Binder Motorsport
  5. How to escape from a burning vehicle news

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X