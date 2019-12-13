'Fast and Furious Crossroads' game promises heists, movie stars and cinematic action

Franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrone Gibson will be part of “Fast and Furious Crossroads,” the next game from the studio behind “Project Cars,” and due in May 2020 when a new “Fast and Furious” movie arrives.

Announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, team-based vehicular heist game “Fast and Furious Crossroads” has been revealed with a release date of May 22, 2020.

That date is not likely to slip too much, given that a ninth “Fast and Furious” movie is due in theatres that same month.

As well as franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrone Gibson, “Fast and Furious Crossroads” has also recruited Sonequa Martin-Green (TV's “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Walking Dead”) and Asia Kate Dillon (“John Wick: Chapter 3,” TV's “Billions”).

Players can expect an authentic storyline, plus a metric ton of heroes, gadgets, cars and cinematic-style action, per an official press release.

There'll be a single player story mode, as previewed in the debut trailer, and a multiplayer mode that's to be revealed in due course.