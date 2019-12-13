Hello brightness my old friend

Vehicle lighting systems have come far from their humble drive-by-candlelight beginnings in the late 1800s when the first cars emerged.

While Eskom struggles to keep the lights on, we take a look at some of the milestones in vehicle illumination.

The first electric lights appeared around 1910, and we now have lighting systems so advanced they are also entertaining.

It was in 1971 when the first bulb to feature halogen technology for main and dipped beam appeared in a Mercedes-Benz, the gaseous solution found inside increasing incandescence above anything before it.

The arrival of High-Intensity Discharge (HID), also known as Xenon lights, in 1995, became a mainstay of car lighting and emitted a stronger and brighter white light.

In 2004 Audi launched daytime running lights, which have become a staple of modern cars. These white light-emitting diodes were launched with Audi A8 W12, enhancing not only the appeal in design of the cars but also as a safety feature to make the cars more visible during the day.