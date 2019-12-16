Bloodhound LSR: Revving up to a new speed record in the Kalahari

A loud hiss rips through the stillness of southern Africa's Kalahari Desert. It sounds like a fighter jet flying low over the Hakskeen Pan, an isolated dry lake bed in SA's Northern Cape province, near the Namibian border.

Then a thick cloud of sand appears on the horizon, growing steadily as it draws near.

In the blink of an eye, a racing car shoots by with a deafening screech and pelts towards the opposite end of the salt pan.

The "Bloodhound" is gearing up to try to break the current land speed record, which stands at 760mph (1,223.657km/h).

There's still a way to go before the super racer is ready for that attempt, but today driver Andy Green is pleased.

"We have reached 904km/h," he says, beaming as he lifts himself out of the cockpit, helmet in hand.

"First thing in the morning, plenty of thrust, nice calm wind, so the car ran absolutely straight."

The British-built Bloodhound stands sleekly behind him, dust still hovering in its wake.