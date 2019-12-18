FEATURE | The motoring year in review

With the 2019 calendar about to flip, obligatory reflections on the automotive highlights of the year happen in our corner of the building. Collectively, we have covered kilometres aplenty — locally and abroad — representing the various print, online and television platforms of the Arena Holdings motoring machine.

This with the aim of delivering reportage that keeps you in the know and on the move. For me, the approximate numbers read as follows: 32 new product launch attendances and 59 test vehicle evaluations. Of course, that excludes general industry events and our special features produced off the beaten path. In alphabetical order, here is a selection of machines that were notable in my book.

After a product hiatus since late 2017, Audi opened the floodgates in 2019. The RS4 Avant was among the newcomers bearing the quartet of interlinked circles. Potent acceleration, traction in all settings thanks to Quattro and ample space for groceries: the package affirmed the expertise with which our friends at Ingolstadt build fast wagons.