Five cool car tech innovations creating a stir at CES 2020

Fully autonomous cars are on a slow path to mass deployment, but a range of other vehicle technology is speeding ahead.

Here are some of the innovations causing a buzz at this week's 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Electrification:

While electric cars have been around for years, some analysts say growth appears to be accelerating.

“We all know about electric vehicles, but we're finally at that inflection point where electrification makes a lot of sense,” said Steve Koenig, head of market research for the Consumer Technology Association, which organises the annual show.

Among the new electric models unveiled at CES were some aimed directly at the high end now occupied by Tesla.

The Fisker Ocean, starting at $37,499 (about R529,767) and planned for mid-2022 deliveries, offers a “California Mode” in which nine glass panels can be moved to create an open-vehicle feel while maintaining roll stability.

“This reflects our vision in offering an all-electric luxury SUV that's at an accessible price point,” said Henrik Fisker, who created the new firm, Fisker Inc, after his previous luxury electric car operation failed.