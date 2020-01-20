WATCH | Speedsters beware – this is what a 193km/h crash will do to your car

A video trending on social media, shockingly recorded by the driver, shows a South African motorist traveling at 308 km/h on the N1 highway. Dialdirect has warned about the dire consequences of losing control of your vehicle at this speed.

“Speeding impairs your ability to avoid obstacles and drastically reduces the time you have available to react to a dangerous situation. One vehicle making a move that the driver didn’t anticipate, one piece of debris in the road or one failure, like a tyre blowout, and this could end up as much more than just a wrecked car,” said Maanda Tshifularo, head of Dialdirect.

The Popular UK motoring series Fifth Gear published a video of an accident at 120mp/h (193km/h) – a speed easily attainable by even mid-range modern vehicles - that shows the devastating effect on the vehicle involved.