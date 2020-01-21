Here's why classic cars are making such a comeback

Everything old is new again. This is most certainly the case for car manufacturers who have realised the value of embracing the past. In these fanciful days of automotive electrification and autonomy, the classic car has become something of an antidote to the over-insulated products of the modern age: a sweet throwback to a time when the motor vehicle was more than just an expensive extension of our smartphones.

The interest in older cars seems to stem from our ever-increasing appetite for nostalgia. Like watching an episode of Stranger Things, driving a classic car feeds our unexplained wistfulness for eras that — sometimes ironically — we may have never fully experienced or lived through. Long-throw manual gearboxes, a lack of driver aids and engines that voice their intent without the help of artificial sound symposers: these are just some of the many lo-fi features that make owning a classic car so appealing.